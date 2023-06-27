Open Menu

Special Arrangements In Hospitals During Eidul Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 07:45 PM

The Sindh Health department has issued special directives to the heads of hospitals to make special arrangements for dealing any eventuality during the Eid-ul-Azha days

Medical superintendents and administrators have been asked to assign special duties to doctors besides other staff during the Eid for the patients' management.

Blood banks attached with the public hospitals have also been directed to ensure sufficient quantity of blood to meet any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, following the directives the administration of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Tuesday completed arrangements to provide intensive care and maximum medical treatment facilities to patients during Eidul Azha holidays.

According to a spokesman, the hospital administration will monitor all the departments, while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will remain on duty round the clock during officially announced holidays.

Deputy Medical Superintendents (DMSs) will supervise all the concerned departments in three different shifts and a duty roaster has been issued in this regard.

The spokesman further said that sanitary staff would also be remained on duty in order to make the hospital clean. He said that employees of Blood Bank, para-medics and ambulance drivers would be on high alert during these holidays.

He said that the hospital's administration divided the duty in such a way that every employee would offer Eid prayer but also perform his duty without any hindrance.

