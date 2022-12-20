Special arrangements made for Christmas: Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday directed the police and other security organizations to ensure foolproof security arrangements around the churches so that the Christian community members could celebrate Christmas with a sense of security.

Chairing a meeting attended by representatives of police, local government and district administration held at his office here, he directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments so that traffic could ply smoothly, traffic jams did not occur and community members moved around freely and easily.

The commissioner said that the electricity utility would also be asked to avoid load-shedding in these areas so that the community members celebrated their festival without any hassle.