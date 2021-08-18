Special arrangements made for facilitation of mourners: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday said that medical camps and other facilities have been ensured for mourners during mourning processions in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday said that medical camps and other facilities have been ensured for mourners during mourning processions in the city.

During his visit to different areas of the city along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali for inspection of security and other arrangement during Muharram, the commissioner said that the Muharram remained peaceful due to best arrangements made by the divisional administration and police.

He said that divisional administration and security departments keeping vigil on the security situation adding that violators of peace would be treated with iron hands.

He lauded the police for making exemplary arrangements to avoid any mishap during Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that tight security arrangements have been made during Muharram as CCTV cameras have been installed at all sensitive places of the region. He said that all concerned departments were alert to deal any emergency like situation. He informed commissioner that strict checking was being made at entry and exit points of the district.