Special arrangements made for handicapped, elderly citizens at Corona vaccination centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department has made special arrangements for extremely aged and handicapped citizens at coronavirus vaccination centres across the province.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Friday, separate registration desks have been established for handicapped and sick citizens.

A team of healthcare volunteers picks the deserving citizens on wheelchairs from parking to vaccination hall and then return to the parking.

Special vehicles have also been arranged to facilitate the special persons and elderly citizens at the vaccination centres.

The Health department appealed to the citizens to avoid bringing children with them at vaccination centres and only one attendant should come with the senior citizen.