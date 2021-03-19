UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Arrangements Made For Handicapped, Elderly Citizens At Corona Vaccination Centres

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Special arrangements made for handicapped, elderly citizens at Corona vaccination centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department has made special arrangements for extremely aged and handicapped citizens at coronavirus vaccination centres across the province.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Friday, separate registration desks have been established for handicapped and sick citizens.

A team of healthcare volunteers picks the deserving citizens on wheelchairs from parking to vaccination hall and then return to the parking.

Special vehicles have also been arranged to facilitate the special persons and elderly citizens at the vaccination centres.

The Health department appealed to the citizens to avoid bringing children with them at vaccination centres and only one attendant should come with the senior citizen.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme offering exclusive discounts on smartphones ..

9 minutes ago

Facebook announces changes to keep Groups safe

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

2 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

3 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.