Special arrangements to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi finalized

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), under the directives by Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, on Saturday issued its special cleanliness plan on the sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un- Nabi. The objective is to ensure waste free surroundings in the Sukkur especially on the 10 major routes of processions.

The Sukkur Municipal Administration has issued a duty roaster of some 200 dedicated workers including officers who would perform duties in three equal shifts during 11 and 12 Rabbi-ul-Awal. According to the plan, sanitary crew along with machinery would be deployed on procession routes on taluka levels.

Besides manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing of the major roads where processions are expected would be ensured earlier. On the major procession routes, timely emptying of waste containers would also be made sure.

This cleanliness plan also includes the washing of city’s major mosques and sprinkling of water and liming of pavements in order to give a neat and clean look to the city.

Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur has expressed best wishes for all the people of the Sukkur on this holy occasion. He has requested the communities to observe cautions regarding cleanliness of the overall district while celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi with traditional spirit.

According to Mayor, though this cleanliness plan focuses on 11th-12th Rabi-ul-Awal, but in actuality it has been chalked out for the whole month keeping in view its religious significance so that citizens may observe their sacred occasion in a waste free environment.