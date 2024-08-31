Special Arrangements To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi Finalized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), under the directives by Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, on Saturday issued its special cleanliness plan on the sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un- Nabi. The objective is to ensure waste free surroundings in the Sukkur especially on the 10 major routes of processions.
The Sukkur Municipal Administration has issued a duty roaster of some 200 dedicated workers including officers who would perform duties in three equal shifts during 11 and 12 Rabbi-ul-Awal. According to the plan, sanitary crew along with machinery would be deployed on procession routes on taluka levels.
Besides manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing of the major roads where processions are expected would be ensured earlier. On the major procession routes, timely emptying of waste containers would also be made sure.
This cleanliness plan also includes the washing of city’s major mosques and sprinkling of water and liming of pavements in order to give a neat and clean look to the city.
Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur has expressed best wishes for all the people of the Sukkur on this holy occasion. He has requested the communities to observe cautions regarding cleanliness of the overall district while celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi with traditional spirit.
According to Mayor, though this cleanliness plan focuses on 11th-12th Rabi-ul-Awal, but in actuality it has been chalked out for the whole month keeping in view its religious significance so that citizens may observe their sacred occasion in a waste free environment.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests IESCO audit officials, recovers Rs 14.75 mln bribe money2 minutes ago
-
HCC organises certificate distribution ceremony at PU2 minutes ago
-
DC prepares new plan for enhancing water supply reservoirs capacity2 minutes ago
-
Conference on ‘Focus on Values in Public Sector Services’ held2 minutes ago
-
Teacher tortured by landlords in school2 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur receives rain12 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Bahawalpur Road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 4.2m fine imposed on shopkeepers22 minutes ago
-
RDA seals six illegal shops in National Market22 minutes ago
-
Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ lies at about 200km southwest of Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Price control task force chairperson visits Multan22 minutes ago