Special Assistant Advises To Avoid Public Gatherings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:18 PM

Special assistant advises to avoid public gatherings

Dr. Zafar Mirza , the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services,on Tuesday said while advising masses that people should avoid public gatherings to stay protected from the contagious virus, but academic activities should not be stopped

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Dr. Zafar Mirza , the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services,on Tuesday said while advising masses that people should avoid public gatherings to stay protected from the contagious virus, but academic activities should not be stopped.

Talking to a private news channel he said students should be taught about the hygiene and cleanliness, children have strong immune system so they have a less potential to be a victim of corona virus.

Schools and educational institutes should organize awareness campaigns to educate the masses about corona virus, the all corona virus cases emerged in Pakistan were the travelers who brought it in Pakistan from different countries of the world, he added.

He further informed seven more cases identified a day before yesterday and patients had been transferred to isolation wards, the patients were on initial stages, infected persons were coming from Iran, Iraq, Syria and even from London.

"After screening on the international airports the people with positive corona virus were shifted to hospital and are kept under strict observation, these people stayed in contact with the health administration even after complete recovery,"he stated.

Federal government's initiatives to control the epidemic in the country were proved successful, it had chalked out a plan to deal with any untoward situation in future as well, he said.

