UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant Chairs 30th Meeting Of Child Protection Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Special Assistant chairs 30th meeting of Child Protection Commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Zakat, Usher and Social Welfare, Salma Begum on Friday chaired the 30th meeting of Child Protection and Welfare Commission here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting bedside others was also attended by Chief Protection Officer KPCPW, Ejaz Muhammad Khan and members and officers from Law, Finance, Primary and Secondary education, Local Government and Home Department.

Various affairs were discussed at the meeting and it was agreed upon that to enhance the activity of the Commission, appointments on Child Protection Officers, Social Case Workers, Psychologists, Office Assistants and other vacancies will be made soon.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on the annual budget 2023-24 of CPWC. The meeting was told that in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Child Protection Units have been established under Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010.

The meeting also agreed upon establishing Child Protection Units in other districts of the province, especially in newly merged districts. A suggestion was also presented at the meeting to form a committee with regard to various health insurance schemes for the employees of the Commission. The meeting also discussed amendments in service regulations and MPhil and high qualification allowance for the employees of the Commission.

The Special Assistant Salma Begum on the occasion directed for bringing more suggestions to further enhance the performance of the Commission adding that the protection of the children must be ensured at all costs. She said protecting the rights of children and saving them from exploitation was important for maintaining a civilized society.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Budget All From Government

Recent Stories

MoIAT partners with MEXT to implement Industrial T ..

MoIAT partners with MEXT to implement Industrial Technology Transformation Index

7 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ICAO&#039;s 2nd World Aviation ..

UAE participates in ICAO&#039;s 2nd World Aviation Forum

8 minutes ago
 'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz, ..

'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz,’: Sana reacts to Imran’s ..

1 hour ago
 Case registered against alleged abduction of human ..

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir ..

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

2 hours ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.