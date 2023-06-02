Special Assistant chairs 30th meeting of Child Protection Commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Zakat, Usher and Social Welfare, Salma Begum on Friday chaired the 30th meeting of Child Protection and Welfare Commission here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting bedside others was also attended by Chief Protection Officer KPCPW, Ejaz Muhammad Khan and members and officers from Law, Finance, Primary and Secondary education, Local Government and Home Department.

Various affairs were discussed at the meeting and it was agreed upon that to enhance the activity of the Commission, appointments on Child Protection Officers, Social Case Workers, Psychologists, Office Assistants and other vacancies will be made soon.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on the annual budget 2023-24 of CPWC. The meeting was told that in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Child Protection Units have been established under Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010.

The meeting also agreed upon establishing Child Protection Units in other districts of the province, especially in newly merged districts. A suggestion was also presented at the meeting to form a committee with regard to various health insurance schemes for the employees of the Commission. The meeting also discussed amendments in service regulations and MPhil and high qualification allowance for the employees of the Commission.

The Special Assistant Salma Begum on the occasion directed for bringing more suggestions to further enhance the performance of the Commission adding that the protection of the children must be ensured at all costs. She said protecting the rights of children and saving them from exploitation was important for maintaining a civilized society.