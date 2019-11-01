Special assistant directs acceleration of land record computerization

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Kamran Bangash Friday directed the acceleration of pace of work on the land record computerization to complete it as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding land computerization here in Civil Secretariat here.

Besides, Project Director, Land Record Computerization, Khalid Khan other authorities of the project also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Project Director briefed the special assistant regarding progress made on land record computerization so far.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, the Special Assistant said that the completion of the land computerization on one hand would promote digitalization and on the other hand the people also get rid of the patwari mafia.

He said that the land record computerization was a difficult and complicated process. However, he said that the digitalization of the land record of all villages would be completed before June 2020.

The special assistant further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were taking special interest in the land record computerization to fulfill commitments made with the people as soon as possible.

