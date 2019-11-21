Special Assistant directs redressal of public complaints

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has directed the subsidiary bodies of the Industries Department for timely redressal of public grievances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has directed the subsidiary bodies of the Industries Department for timely redressal of public grievances.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding public on the Pakistan Citizens'Portal about Industries and Trade Department here on Thursday.

He further directed the utilization of modern technology to simply the affairs.

The meeting was told that 100% complaints on Pakistan Citizens' Portal regarding Industries Department have been addressed and performance of the department is good.

He said that the department has obtained third position on the basis of performance among the departments.