Special Assistant directs simplification of license issuance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Public Health, Riaz Khan has directed the authorities concerned to further simplify license issuing procedure keeping in view the difficulties of general public.

He was chairing a meeting in Deputy Commissioner Office Buner on Friday.

He said that facilitating public in resolution of their problems was among topmost priority of government.

He directed public department to expedite pace of work on ongoing development projects in Buner adding the any negligence and corruption would not be accepted.

He also directed computerization of revenue record in district Buner and said that each and every citizen has to play his role for development and prosperity of the country.