Special Assistant For Prisons Stresses Need For Comprehensive Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Special Assistant for Prisons stresses need for comprehensive reforms

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant for Prisons Hidayatullah Afridi visited the Central Jail Peshawar and expressed concern over the recent incidents in the jail, stating that temporary control is not enough and a permanent solution is needed through positive reforms and a comprehensive strategy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant for Prisons Hidayatullah Afridi visited the Central Jail Peshawar and expressed concern over the recent incidents in the jail, stating that temporary control is not enough and a permanent solution is needed through positive reforms and a comprehensive strategy.

He emphasized the need to control illegal elements and criminals inside the prisons and to take action to prevent the large-scale recovery of mobile phones from prisoners.

During the visit, Afridi inspected various facilities and expressed appreciation for the construction of a bulletproof wall on the main road side.

He also promised to provide more resources, including an X-ray machine for incarcerated patients, installation of more jammers, and paving the road inside the jail gate. Afridi also visited the prison hospital and library, where he suggested adding books and novels of Rehman Baba and Khushal Khan Khattak.

Afridi expressed happiness over the Literacy Center for Adult education and appreciated the items made by skilled inmates, which he promised to promote on social media.

He also visited the Jail Control Room and promised to install 1200 more cameras and provide games and toys for children. In addition, he visited the special juvenile barracks and directed the court to release children involved in minor cases.

This visit highlights the need for comprehensive reforms and increased resources to address the challenges faced by prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government's efforts to improve facilities and provide educational opportunities for prisoners are commendable, and further initiatives may be necessary to ensure effective rehabilitation and prevention of criminal activities within the prison system.

