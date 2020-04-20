UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant KP CM Inspects Distribution Of Rs12000 In Tall Tehsil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:13 PM

Special Assistant KP CM inspects distribution of Rs12000 in Tall tehsil

Special Assistant of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Auqaf Zahoor Shakir visited the distribution centre setup in Government High School Doaba, Tall Tehsil, under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and inspected the distribution of Rs12000 among the needy and poor people

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Special Assistant of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Auqaf Zahoor Shakir visited the distribution centre setup in Government High school Doaba, Tall Tehsil, under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and inspected the distribution of Rs12000 among the needy and poor people.

Speaking on the occasion Zahoor Shakir told the media that the Ehsaas Programme was being appreciated all over the world and it was the vision of the prime minister to support each one in this time of lockdown.

Under this programme, each of the deserving family was getting Rs12,000 so they could be able to run the routine expenditure and could be able to buy essential and edibles items. Thousands of people in Hangu district have benefited from this programme, he said.

He said through this programme the poor and helpless people have been provided with access to their rights in a transparent manner without any political interference or affiliation. He said that the transparent launch of a Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in such a short time was commendable.

Zahoor Shakir said that Rs6,000 would also be given to the needy families by the provincial government. He said that full medical and administrative measures were underway to protect the people from the coronavirus in Hangu district and across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

He also appreciated the district administration and police for taking appropriate measures according to the guideline issued by the provincial govt to avoid outbreak of coronavirus.

