Special Assistant On Information And Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Advises Masses To Follow Precautionary Measures Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan advises masses to follow precautionary measures against COVID-19

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday advised masses to follow precautionary measures to control spread of deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In a series of tweets, she said that protecting health of the people was the top most priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said, no negligence had been identified anywhere in the country regarding the handling and treatment of COVID-19 patients nor it would be tolerated in future as well.

She said the prime minister was personally monitoring the whole situation arising out of coronavirus.

She said the federal and provincial governments as well as other relevant institutions were working in coordination to control the situation.

���� She said the people would have to demonstrate exemplary discipline and confront this virus with courage, resilience and unity. � Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also advised people to avoid going to the gatherings, handshakes and repeatedly wash their hands. She advised masses not to eat at restaurants and prefer takeaway the meal.

She said to confront the coronavirus threat, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank would give US$238mln and US$350mln to Pakistan, respectively.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan paid glowing tributes to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to deal with the coronavirus cases. She acknowledged that they were putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others.

