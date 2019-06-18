UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant On Information Calls On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:50 PM

Special Assistant on Information calls on Prime Minister

Special Assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here on Tuesday.

Dr Awan updated the Prime Minister about the issues related to the passage of budget by the Parliament and also the matters that were discussed during the cabinet meeting.

The meeting took place prior to media briefing by the PM's Special Assistant about the decisions of the cabinet meeting, which was chaired by the Prime Minister this morning.

