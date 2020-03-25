Special Assistant on Media Dr. Shahbaz Gill criticizes Shahbaz Sharif over petty politics

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant on Media Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Wednesday while expressing pity over Shehbaz Sharif playing petty politics amid serious pandemic that government dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country effectively than developed states of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Media Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Wednesday while expressing pity over Shehbaz Sharif playing petty politics amid serious pandemic that government dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country effectively than developed states of the world.

Talking to a private news channel he stated the government had deployed teams of thousands of people at all international airports to screen out the travelers which many of the powerful countries could not manage.

Shehbaz Gill further said that PMLN leader had spent months in London but was not tested once for coronavirus, ex-Chief minister merely accused the provincial government's performance for point scoring he added.

Replying to a question he said this was a crucial time and all opposition parties should stop playing politics rather sacrifice their political gains for the service of humanity.

"Prime minister Imran Khan is cautiously taking all steps as complete lock down would harm the down trodden strata of the country which works on daily wages, prime minister has announced monthly stipend for every family of laborers ."he said.