UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant On Media Dr. Shahbaz Gill Criticizes Shahbaz Sharif Over Petty Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

Special Assistant on Media Dr. Shahbaz Gill criticizes Shahbaz Sharif over petty politics

Special Assistant on Media Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Wednesday while expressing pity over Shehbaz Sharif playing petty politics amid serious pandemic that government dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country effectively than developed states of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Media Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Wednesday while expressing pity over Shehbaz Sharif playing petty politics amid serious pandemic that government dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country effectively than developed states of the world.

Talking to a private news channel he stated the government had deployed teams of thousands of people at all international airports to screen out the travelers which many of the powerful countries could not manage.

Shehbaz Gill further said that PMLN leader had spent months in London but was not tested once for coronavirus, ex-Chief minister merely accused the provincial government's performance for point scoring he added.

Replying to a question he said this was a crucial time and all opposition parties should stop playing politics rather sacrifice their political gains for the service of humanity.

"Prime minister Imran Khan is cautiously taking all steps as complete lock down would harm the down trodden strata of the country which works on daily wages, prime minister has announced monthly stipend for every family of laborers ."he said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Family Media All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansehra police arrests 9 for violating section 14 ..

31 seconds ago

Pilgrims at Quarantine Centre given every possible ..

33 seconds ago

Panama orders lockdown, Paraguay closes borders

25 seconds ago

Panama's President Introduces Indefinite Mandatory ..

34 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister , Ta ..

4 minutes ago

War-torn Libya reports first coronavirus case

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.