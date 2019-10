(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday.

The Special Assistant gave a briefing to the prime minister about the Kamyab Jawan project, a PM Office statement said issued here.