Special Assistant PHERD Chairs Meeting Regarding Ongoing Schemes
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM
A meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office Jamshoro under the chairmanship of Muhammad Salim Baloch, Special Assistant on Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department of Sindh Chief Minister
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office Jamshoro under the chairmanship of Muhammad Salim Baloch, Special Assistant on Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department of Sindh Chief Minister.
Sikandar Khan, former MNA Sikandar Ali Rahputo, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development officials of the district participated.
In the meeting, the relevant officials gave detailed information to the Special Assistant Muhammad Saleem Baloch regarding the ongoing development scheme under the Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department of Jamshoro district.
Relevant officials gave detailed information to the Special Assistant Muhammad Saleem Baloch regarding ongoing development scheme under the Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department of Jamshoro district.
They said that development works should be completed soon, otherwise strict action will be taken against the officials involved. RO plants to special assistant concerned engineers Orders for strict monitoring have been issued to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean water to the public.
Recent Stories
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan9 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station21 minutes ago
-
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities21 minutes ago
-
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people25 minutes ago
-
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister25 minutes ago
-
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan39 minutes ago
-
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills39 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 539 minutes ago
-
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irshad39 minutes ago
-
Fried fish sale gaining momentum in twin cities14 minutes ago
-
Annual 'Gul-e-Daoudi' flower exhibition at Jilani Park on Dec 514 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme14 minutes ago