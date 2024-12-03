Open Menu

Special Assistant PHERD Chairs Meeting Regarding Ongoing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office Jamshoro under the chairmanship of Muhammad Salim Baloch, Special Assistant on Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department of Sindh Chief Minister.

Sikandar Khan, former MNA Sikandar Ali Rahputo, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development officials of the district participated.

In the meeting, the relevant officials gave detailed information to the Special Assistant Muhammad Saleem Baloch regarding the ongoing development scheme under the Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department of Jamshoro district.

They said that development works should be completed soon, otherwise strict action will be taken against the officials involved. RO plants to special assistant concerned engineers Orders for strict monitoring have been issued to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean water to the public.

