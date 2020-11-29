Special Assistant Riaz Khan inaugurates three projects 0f 91.94 million in Buner

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communications and Works Riaz Khan and Member National Assembly Sher Akbar Khan jointly inaugurated three different development projects costing Rs 91.94 million in Buner on Sunday.

The schemes included a water supply scheme at a cost of Rs 9.2 million and a road at a cost of Rs 10 million in Tupdarra and a playground at a cost of Rs 72.74 million in Dagar.

The elders and party leaders of the area were also present at the inauguration. The area elders thanked Special Assistant Riaz Khan and MNA Sher Akbar Khan for visiting the area and inaugurating development projects.

On the occasion of inauguration of Dagar Playground, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communications and Construction Riaz Khan said that provision of sports facilities at district and tehsil level was among the priorities of the Provincial Government.

He said that Dagar Playground, part of the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project, would provide an opportunity to the youth of the area to participate in healthy activities. XEN Tahir Jamil of Communications and Works Department, SDO Arif and other officers were present on the occasion.