Special Assistant Says Field Marshal Title Rightly Deserved By COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan has said the way Field Marshal Gen Syed Hafiz Asim Muneer has confronted the country's enemies inside and outside the borders is worth appreciation.

In a statement issued here on Saturday the Special Assistant said the honourary title of the Field Marshal was well deserved by the Army Chief.

Khan said Pakistan's armed forces decimated India's wishful dream of destroying Pakistan in connivance with Israel.He added that the country's defence was in the strong hands and that the whole world today realized that fact.

The Special Assistant said despite the limited financial resources the country's army, air force and navy had managed to keep the forces prepared to face the enemy.He expressed hope that the day was not far when the menace of terrorism would also be uprooted from the country.

