Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister, Malik Mehr Elahi aide offers fateha at Yakkatoot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister, Malik Mehr Elahi here on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Malik Mohammad Imran.

Malik Mehr went to Yakkatoot area inside the city and expressed heartfelt condolence with Malik Imran over the death of his mother.

He also offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.