Special Assistant To Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa For Zakat Ushr Seeks Everyone Role For Protection Of Child Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Salma Begum on Wednesday said that everyone must perform their role for child rights' protection and eradicating social issues and challenges faced by children

She urged the parents to pay special attention to the provision of their children's basic rights.

She expressed these views in the closing ceremony of a two days training workshop on " Child Protection Information Management System( CP-IMS) " organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child and Welfare Commission in Peshawar.

This event, CP-IMS, signifies a significant milestone in our joint efforts to protect and promote the rights of children.

She added that she commend all the participants from CPWC, Child Protection Units, Zamung Kor, Police Department, and Newly Merged Districts for their dedication and commitment to the cause of child protection in their respective roles.

"Your eagerness to learn and your contributions to the well-being of children is truly commendable. I strongly encourage you to apply the knowledge and skills gained from this training to your respective roles, as you play a vital role in safeguarding the rights of our children" said Salma Begum.

She maintained that the integration of the Child Protection Case Management and Referral System with the CP-IMS is a significant step towards efficient data management and effective responses to the needs of vulnerable children.

She expressed her gratitude to Ijaz Muhammad Khan for organizing this successful two-day training on the Child Protection Information Management System.

She also appreciated Sohail Ahmad, the Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, for his firm commitment and UNICEF's continuous support to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the CPWC, in strengthening the Child Protection System.

"I also acknowledge the invaluable technical assistance and facilitation provided by the experts from Oxford Policy Management throughout this entire process" she added.

The special assistant further said that this collaborative effort between the government, UNICEF, the CPWC, and technical experts highlights the importance of collective action in addressing the complex challenges of child abuse, violence, exploitation, and neglect.

"As we conclude this training, I want to emphasize the need for continuous adaptation and innovation in our approaches to child protection. In this ever-changing world, we must remain proactive and responsive to emerging challenges. Let us strive to create a society where every child is safe, nurtured, and empowered" she urged.

Lastly, she said I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all the organizers, trainers, and participants who have made significant contributions to the success of this CP-IMS training.

At the end of the speech, the special assistant Salma Begum distributed certificates amongst the participants of the training workshop and congratulate them.

