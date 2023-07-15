Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Labour, Malik Mehar Elahi aide inaugurates furniture expo

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Labour, Malik Mehar Elahi here Saturday inaugurated three-day Pakistan Furniture Expo and visited its various stalls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Labour, Malik Mehar Elahi here Saturday inaugurated three-day Pakistan Furniture Expo and visited its various stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted potential of furniture industry and said that provincial government in extending cooperation to stakeholders to promote the industry that had lot of potential.

He said that furniture items produced by skilled workers of KP were well known for excellent quality.

He also lauded efforts of organizers for holding the exhibition and suggested that these events should be arranged in future to benefit people associated with the industry.