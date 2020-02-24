UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To Chief Minister For Excise And Taxation Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Orakzai Aide Inaugurates Plant For Pakistan Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:59 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Orakzai Monday inaugurated Plant for Pakistan drive here at Kalya headquarters by planting a sapling here

Hangu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Orakzai Monday inaugurated Plant for Pakistan drive here at Kalya headquarters by planting a sapling here.

Addressing on the occasion,he said that forestation was inevitable to overcome environmental changes and increasing pollution, adding in the light of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan Plant for Pakistan drive was launched that would bring positive changes in the environment.

He said in the tribal area the government was paying attention to prosperity and uplift of general public and under 10-year development program the tribal areas would be brought at par with other developed districts of the country.

Ghazan Jamal said as many as 20500 plants would be planted in this season and urged the masses to plant at-least one plant in this season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Ghazi Government

More Stories From Pakistan

