PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Technology Kamran Bangash vowed to train journalist regarding cyber security and to provide them best possible facilities in the field of citizen journalism.

He remarked this while addressing the opening ceremony of free WIFI facility for journalist in Peshawar club. He said that the free wife facility would start work in Peshawar Press Club from the next week which would help journalist to perform journalistic duty.

He also lauded the role of journalist for portraying the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through print and electronic media.

He said that the department of science and technology would provide state-of-the-art facilities to journalist to perform their responsibilities with befitting manner.

He also lauded DW and other welfare organization for providing facilities to journalist in different field which would build the capacity of journalism community.