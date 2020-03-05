Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Mines visits MRTC, discusses orientation of miners

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai visited Mines Rescue Training Center (MRTC) at Jalozai and discussed matters relating to training of mine workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai visited Mines Rescue Training Center (MRTC) at Jalozai and discussed matters relating to training of mine workers.

He was inspected different sections of MRTC and acquired briefing about functioning of equipment being used in mine and mineral industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Arif Ahmedzai said that each and every labour working in the mines should be properly trained to avoid loss of precious lives in any untoward incident.

He said often mishaps occurred in mines due to ignorance of workers who are unaware of new mining techniques safety measures.

SPCM also directed concerned quarters to regularly monitor training programs. He also directed proper maintenance of machinery and equipment used in MRTC.

Later SPCM visited Model Coal Mines situated at Shah Kot and reviewed facilities being provided therein to students and engineers.