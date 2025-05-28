Special Assistant to CM extends congratulations on Youm-e-Takbeer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister (SACM) on food, Abdul Jabbar Khan on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 27th anniversary of Pakistan becoming a nuclear power.

"Congratulations to the entire nation on the completion of 27 years since Pakistan became a nuclear state," he said in his message on Youm-e-Takbeer.

He described May 28 as a historic milestone in Pakistan’s journey, recalling the day in 1998 when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests, earning the distinction of becoming the world’s first Islamic nuclear power.

“On this proud occasion, I pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, our scientists, and every patriotic citizen who contributed to this remarkable achievement,” Abdul Jabbar Khan added.