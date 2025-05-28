Open Menu

Special Assistant To CM Extends Congratulations On Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Special Assistant to CM extends congratulations on Youm-e-Takbeer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister (SACM) on food, Abdul Jabbar Khan on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 27th anniversary of Pakistan becoming a nuclear power.

"Congratulations to the entire nation on the completion of 27 years since Pakistan became a nuclear state," he said in his message on Youm-e-Takbeer.

He described May 28 as a historic milestone in Pakistan’s journey, recalling the day in 1998 when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests, earning the distinction of becoming the world’s first Islamic nuclear power.

“On this proud occasion, I pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, our scientists, and every patriotic citizen who contributed to this remarkable achievement,” Abdul Jabbar Khan added.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

1 hour ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

2 hours ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

2 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

2 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

3 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

3 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

3 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

3 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

4 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

4 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

4 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan