Special Assistant To CM For Strong Legal Action Against Beggars

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Special Assistant to CM for strong legal action against beggars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Development, Salma Begum here on Wednesday said that getting rid of beggars in the society was much necessary and directed for taking a strong legal action against such elements to discourage the trend of begging.

She directed the officers of Darul Kafala that besides imparting religious and moral education, they should also teach some technical skills to the children brought to the center so that they may not resort to beggary in future and become useful part of the society.

She was presiding over a meeting of Darul Kifala at her office.

Manager Darul Kifala Hina Arif briefed the Special Assistant in detail regarding the performance of Darul Kifala and presented suggestions on elimination of beggary from the society.

She suggested that fines amounting from Rs 5000 to Rs 10000 be imposed on professional beggars and those coming from other districts for beggary should be sent back to their native areas at their own expense.

The meeting also discussed the lack of facilities at Darul Kafala and deliberated upon other matters of the center.

Salma Begum said that she would do her best to address the issues of Darul Kafala in the best possible manner and assured that she would raise the issue at the cabinet meeting. She directed the Manager Darul Kifala to create awareness among people regarding the elimination of beggary, saying that without the support of people, we would not succeed in our mission of establishing a begging free society. She also stressed on imparting technical and skill education to the children in Darul Kafala to make them a useful part of the society.

