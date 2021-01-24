UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant To CM Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Special assistant to CM holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Malik Umar Farooq held an open court at Town Committee Roshanwala in Chak 243-RB and listened to problems of the public.

He issued orders on-the-spot to the relevant departments for resolution of the issues on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, SP Iqbal Town Kamran, the tehsil administration and police officers were also present.

