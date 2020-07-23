Special Assistant to CM inspect water schemes in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa for Public Health Thursday inspected under-construction drinking water supply schemes at Shakardara and Rehmanabad during his visit to Kohat Upon arrival at construction sites, the special assistant was given a detailed briefing on the project.

Both the schemes will be completed at a cost of about Rs 1548 million which supply drinking water to large population.

Both areas are facing acute shortage of water and people of area expressed satisfaction over supply schemes.

The special assistant was informed that both schemes are in the final stages of completion The supply of drinking water to the local people would be started from Rehmanabad portion by next October.

He directed non- stop construction on Shakardara portion and ensure completion of public welfare project on time.

The special assistant warned that action would be taken against the concerned authorities if substandard material is used or the project was delayed without any valid reason.

He directed concerned officials should monitor the project and continuously and inform him about peace of the work and quality of materials in use.

He said that it was the motto of the PTI government to spent people's money on people's wealfare projects and development.

He also announced the approval of the post of SDO and XEN for Shakardara and Rehmanabad areas.