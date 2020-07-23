UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To CM Inspect Water Schemes In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:35 PM

Special Assistant to CM inspect water schemes in Kohat

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa for Public Health Thursday inspected under-construction drinking water supply schemes at Shakardara and Rehmanabad during his visit to Kohat Upon arrival at construction sites, the special assistant was given a detailed briefing on the project

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa for Public Health Thursday inspected under-construction drinking water supply schemes at Shakardara and Rehmanabad during his visit to Kohat Upon arrival at construction sites, the special assistant was given a detailed briefing on the project.

Both the schemes will be completed at a cost of about Rs 1548 million which supply drinking water to large population.

Both areas are facing acute shortage of water and people of area expressed satisfaction over supply schemes.

The special assistant was informed that both schemes are in the final stages of completion The supply of drinking water to the local people would be started from Rehmanabad portion by next October.

He directed non- stop construction on Shakardara portion and ensure completion of public welfare project on time.

The special assistant warned that action would be taken against the concerned authorities if substandard material is used or the project was delayed without any valid reason.

He directed concerned officials should monitor the project and continuously and inform him about peace of the work and quality of materials in use.

He said that it was the motto of the PTI government to spent people's money on people's wealfare projects and development.

He also announced the approval of the post of SDO and XEN for Shakardara and Rehmanabad areas.

Related Topics

Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Water Visit Kohat Rehmanabad Money October Post From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Metrobus track from Peshawar Mor to new Islamabad ..

2 minutes ago

SBCA employees stage protest rally against termina ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.