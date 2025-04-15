Special Assistant To CM KP Visits Central Jail Haripur, Reviews Inmate Facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Humayun Khan Tuesday paid an official visit to Central Jail Haripur, where he inspected various sections of the facility and reviewed the health and education services being provided to inmates.
Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by the jail administration, a smartly turned-out contingent of jail police presented a guard of honour.
During the visit, Jail Superintendent Muhammad Hamid Azam briefed the Special Assistant on several key areas of the prison, including the jail industry, hospital, and drug rehabilitation center. Humayun Khan also met with jail staff and expressed satisfaction over the standard of facilities provided to the inmates.
He lauded the efforts of the jail administration and emphasized the importance of continued improvements in prisoner welfare and rehabilitation services.
