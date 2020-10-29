UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant To CM Punjab Visits Sahulat Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab MPA Haji Javed Akhtar visited Sahulat Bazaar, inspected various stalls and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the bazaar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab MPA Haji Javed Akhtar visited Sahulat Bazaar, inspected various stalls and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the bazaar.

He also talked to the visiting consumers and sought their feedback on the bazaar.

The visiting citizens appreciated the government's initiative of establishing Sahulat Bazaars. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial briefed the Special Assistant to Cheif Minister about the bazaars. He told that 15 Sahulat Bazaars have been set up in the district. Earlier, Special Assistant to Cheif Minister Punjab MPA Haji Javed Akhtar presided over a meeting at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office. The meeting reviewed the performance of price control and Sahulat Bazaars.

