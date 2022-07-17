Special Assistant to CM visits rain affected areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Investment and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar visited different areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district on Sunday to review the rain situation and drainage of the rainwater.

The concerned officers of the district administration briefed the Special Assistant about the measures.

During the visit he received complaints of accumulation of rainwater in the low lying areas after which he directed the concerned officers to drain the water immediately and supervise the relief work.