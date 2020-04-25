UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To KP CM For LG Kamran Bangash Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:45 PM

Special Assistant to KP CM for LG Kamran Bangash tests positive for Coronavirus

The sources say Kamran Bangash quarantined himself at home and asked the people to ensure social distancing for their safety.  

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for Local Government and Rural Development tested positive for Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Kamran Bangash quarantined himself at home after being tested positive for the virus. According to the close circles, he also asked the people to ensure social distancing for their safety. He is the first politician who tested positive for Coronaviurs in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Before him, PPP leader and Senator Saeed Ghani was diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, he tested negative after two weeks while being quarantined at home.

The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 11.940 across Pakistan, leaving 253 dead.

DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar also warned that the next two weeks were critical for Pakistan as the cases of the virus could go up.

According to National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 785 cases of coronavirus were reported while 16 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,755 patients recovered from the disease and 127 were said to be critical as the country was witnessing surge in the Coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Chief Minister ISPR From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Haroon’s new song “Dhundoonga” receives over ..

9 minutes ago

EU Should Boost Relocation of Vulnerable Asylum Se ..

3 minutes ago

200 patients of corona in Sargodha: DC

3 minutes ago

Sana Mir announces retirement

26 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Greece to Expedite Refugees' Transfer ..

3 minutes ago

Sana Mir announces retirement from international c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.