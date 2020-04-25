Special Assistant to KP CM for LG Kamran Bangash tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for Local Government and Rural Development tested positive for Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Kamran Bangash quarantined himself at home after being tested positive for the virus. According to the close circles, he also asked the people to ensure social distancing for their safety. He is the first politician who tested positive for Coronaviurs in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Before him, PPP leader and Senator Saeed Ghani was diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, he tested negative after two weeks while being quarantined at home.

The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 11.940 across Pakistan, leaving 253 dead.

DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar also warned that the next two weeks were critical for Pakistan as the cases of the virus could go up.

According to National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 785 cases of coronavirus were reported while 16 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,755 patients recovered from the disease and 127 were said to be critical as the country was witnessing surge in the Coronavirus cases.