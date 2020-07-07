Special Assistant to PM calls on Governor KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Establishment Division Arbab Shehzad called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House here.

Special Assistant Arbab Shehzad remained there with the Governor for some time and the two discussed government reform agenda for improving the performance of institutions, including government affairs and public interest projects during their meeting.

They also discussed the government's policy to deal with the Corona epidemic and the performance of relevant agencies.