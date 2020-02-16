Special Assistant to PM Naeem ul Haque passes away at 70

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeem ul Haque, 70, passed away after a protracted illness at a hospital here on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Naeem ul Haque, suffering from cancer, breathed his last here at a local hospital, confirmed PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Naeem ul Haque was one of the founding members of PTI, who had also served as President PTI Sindh and Central Information Secretary of the party.

Naeem ul Haque contributed a lot as a senior politician to bring a positive change in the country in accordance with the ideology of PTI and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His maternal grandfather was a Secretary in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh in British India time before the partition.

The deceased was suffering with blood cancer for a long time, and during his chemotherapy he limited his political activities but remained active on Twitter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Tweet said, he was "devastated" on the death of his "oldest friend".

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Tweet recalled that Naeem ul Haque was one of his best friends and among the 10 founding members of the PTI.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in 23 years of PTI's trials and tribulations, Naeem ul Haque stood by him.

The prime minister said the deceased battled cancer in the last two years with courage and optimism.

Till the very end, the deceased was involved in party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able.

The death of Naeem ul Haque has left an irreplaceable void, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his Tweet.

In his Tweet, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry paid tribute to the late PTI leader.

He said "Naeem ul Haque fought like a lion against cancer" and termed the deceased politician "a friend, elder and a colleague".

Meanwhile, senior politicians and people across sections of the society have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the demise of Naeem ul Haque.

In separate condolence messages, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed heart-felt sorrow over the death of Naeem ul Haque and said he was a brave companion of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.