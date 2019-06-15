Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan condoles death of senior journalist

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Rehmat Ali Razi.

In her condolence message, she said services rendered by the veteran journalist would not be forgotten.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and patience.