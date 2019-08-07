Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appeal national leadership to get united for resolution of Kashmir dispute

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday appealed to national political leadership to get united and support the national narrative for resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday appealed to national political leadership to get united and support the national narrative for resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the country's integrity was being challenged and India was again indulging in war-mongering with Pakistan "using new tactics" to incite violence in the Kashmir Valley.

She said there will be no compromise on Kashmir issue. "Last drop of every Pakistani's blood and the last breath of their lives, were meant for Kashmir people," she added.

She said Pakistan will not let India succeed in silencing the voice of Kashmiri by repression and violence and it will continue raising the voice for the rights of Kashmiri people in the world, She said "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream for becoming world super power would never come true".

She said "war is not a solution to the Kashmir issue, which can only be resolved through dialogue as Pakistan is a responsible country that wants peace in the region." Pakistanis will foil Indian designs over Kashmir issue, she said, adding "we would like to tell Modi government that their dream of making Kashmir a part of India will be impossible".

The present Indian policies may lead India itself towards destruction, she added.

Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and it would be complete on the day Kashmir was freed from India's unlawful occupation, she said.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistanis will never succumb to any pressure as Pakistan believed ours is the just cause and will fight to achieve it till last breath.

� She said the Indian government's move of revoking Article 370 was in disrespect and violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people, she said, adding India was trying to follow the model of Israel but they will not succeed in their nefarious agenda against Kashmiris.

�Pakistani government, with the consultation of opposition parties, will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps against Kashmiri rights, she said.

She said international organizations will also have to fulfill their roles and cannot stay silent on the issue.

�The Kashmir issue has become even more serious after India's repeal of the Article 370 on Kashmir.

She also said that silence on this issue would be a big mistake and Pakistani nation was on same page against Indian government's move in Kashmir.

India's true face has been exposed in front of world with this black law, she said, adding time will prove that India made a wrong decision.

"The day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir will become Pakistan," she said adding "No one can stop freedom movement in occupied Kashmir." Replying a question, she said due to issue of production order of People's party leader Asif Ali Zardari, Parliament session was delayed while Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in chamber.

On other hand, she also appreciated joint session of Parliament that showed a good gesture over Kashmir issue.� �Firdous said that the PTI government did not want any confrontation with the opposition parties, but it will stick firmly to its stance on national interests andonly a collective effort on their part could guarantee prosperity and developmentin the country.