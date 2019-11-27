Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to return home today

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will return home today after attending Golden Jubilee celebrations of Organization of Islamic Cooperation ( OIC) in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will return home today after attending Golden Jubilee celebrations of Organization of Islamic Cooperation ( OIC) in Saudi Arabia.

Later, she performed Umrah and visited Masjid Nabvi (SAW) and offered special prayers for development and prosperity of Pakistan.