Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan To Return Home Today
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will return home today after attending Golden Jubilee celebrations of Organization of Islamic Cooperation ( OIC) in Saudi Arabia.
Later, she performed Umrah and visited Masjid Nabvi (SAW) and offered special prayers for development and prosperity of Pakistan.