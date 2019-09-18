UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Youth Affairs Usman Dar Advises Opposition To Focus On Burning Issue Kashmir

Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while criticizing the opposition for holding protest to score points said public is witnessed the opposition's attention to shine their politics rather focusing to resolve the decade-long issue of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was just working over anti- government agenda and holding of the All Parties Conference (APC) to turn public against the incumbent government which was obviously a fail try.

"Maulana being a chairman Kashmir committee had not raised voice against human rights violations in IOK, today, despite to appreciate the Khan's efforts he is putting allegations over the government ", he said.

He said the previous regimes of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had done nothing in favor of the nation and still following the same practice by putting efforts to stop the way of prosperity and busy in doing the politics over non-issues.

He said government was committed to root out the menace of corruption from the country and to bring all the corrupt people in the accountability process.

