Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Asks Opposition To Play Constructive Role In Parliament For Public Welfare

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:58 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar asks opposition to play constructive role in Parliament for public welfare

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Tuesday asked the opposition parties to join hands with the government to smoothly run parliament matters and provide relief to the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Tuesday asked the opposition parties to join hands with the government to smoothly run parliament matters and provide relief to the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed satisfaction over state of economy in the country, adding, PTI led government has determined the economic direction and Pakistan is coming out of the financial crisis.

The opposition politicians should use their wisdom and discuss the matter of speedy justice and national reforms in parliament, he remarked.

"It is our collective responsibility to take decisions in parliament in favor of common people to bring improvement in national institutions", he added.

He further urged opposition to respect elected government and Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament.

"We are not threatened by any sit-ins or blackmailing of opposition corrupt parties and nation will never forgive those who are conspiring against national unity", he said.

He assured that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

He said effective mechanism was being introduced in the country and corrupt elements would be held accountable.

He criticized that the former rulers of PML-N and PPP had destroyed all national institutions purposely for their political mileage.

The special assistant said the incumbent PTI government is struggling to achieve its own export targets during ongoing fiscal year.

PTI government is getting positive results in agriculture and exports where past rulers worsened economic condition of the country and now delivering lectures to us, he added.

Usman Dar said the unsuccessful government of PML-N had given nothing to the country except inflation and unemployment.

