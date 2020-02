Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar inaugurates ICU beds, pathology lab at Allama Iqbal hospital

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday inaugurated four newly established ventilator beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Pathology Lab at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday inaugurated four newly established ventilator beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Pathology Lab at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here.

Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Health Department officials and local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were also present.

The special assistant said the government had approved a 250-bed hospital project adjacent to Allama Iqbal Hospital. He said that construction work on the project would start soon.

Special Education Minister Muhammad Akhlaq also visited different wards and met male and female patients. He asked from them about provision of free medicines and medical and health facilities to patients there. He also checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff .