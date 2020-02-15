UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Youth Affairs Usman Dar Inaugurates ICU Beds, Pathology Lab At Allama Iqbal Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar inaugurates ICU beds, pathology lab at Allama Iqbal hospital

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday inaugurated four newly established ventilator beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Pathology Lab at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday inaugurated four newly established ventilator beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Pathology Lab at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here.

Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Health Department officials and local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were also present.

The special assistant said the government had approved a 250-bed hospital project adjacent to Allama Iqbal Hospital. He said that construction work on the project would start soon.

Special Education Minister Muhammad Akhlaq also visited different wards and met male and female patients. He asked from them about provision of free medicines and medical and health facilities to patients there. He also checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff .

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Male From Government

Recent Stories

Dundee&#039;s Al-Maktoum College celebrates conclu ..

6 minutes ago

Corpse recovered in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 122,5 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Forum to explore prospects fo ..

21 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

20 minutes ago

Lavrov, Stoltenberg Discuss Europe's Security, NAT ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.