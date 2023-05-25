UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta ullah Tarar on Thursday reiterated his government's commitment to bring May 9 rioters to justice.

All legal formalities are being fulfilled regarding the arrest of people found involved in attacking sensitive places, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"No one is being apprehended without evidence, " he said adding coalition government didn't believe in political victimization.

Tarar said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had created false cases against its political rival party leaders.

Commenting on policies of PTI's last regime, he said Imran's party had damaged many sectors including the economy.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had made its best efforts in China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. He further stated that many power projects had been made functional during the period of the PML-N government.

In reply to a question, he said, law enforcement departments are following the legal ways to register cases against violators of the law.

