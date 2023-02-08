UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant To Prime Minister (SAPM) Fahd Husain Stresses Overcoming Division In Society Through Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Fahd Husain has said that the digital media should be used as a salve to end polarisation in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Fahd Husain has said that the digital media should be used as a salve to end polarisation in society.

He was addressing a two-day AMCAP-PU international conference on "Revisiting relationship between journalism and society in the digital age for common good" at the Faisal Auditorium of the Punjab University, here on Wednesday. He said it was compulsory to adopt the code of conduct and principles of journalism for the right use of social media.

The conference is a joint venture of the Punjab University's Department of Journalism Studies and Institute of education and Research (IER).

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Senior Analyst Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Bushra Hameedur Rehman, Chairperson Department of Public Relations and Advertising Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Director Institute of Education and Research Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, faculty members, students and researchers and experts from Russia, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Sweden, Indonesia and Pakistan participated.

Fahd Husain said the digital age is a reality now; however, the relationship between journalism and society is becoming weaker, adding that journalism is no longer our main source of information. He said people need true, complete and quick information while providing reliable information is a challenge based on which a fair analysis is done.

The SAPM said there is need for training of social media users and journalists, adding that "many changes are coming in our society and we should use digital journalism to heal the wounds of our society".

VC Prof. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said in view of the emerging changes in the field of journalism, the school of Communication Studies was restructured and the restructuring was playing an active role in the field of journalism.

Veteran journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said lack of quality journalism, fake news and the rise of social media are challenges for journalism. He said that such conferences promote unity and strong linkages among the journalism community at the global level.

He said that more measures are needed to promote responsibility and ethics in journalism, to provide security, empower and strengthen the journalistic community. He said that Pakistan's enemy countries want to spread religious and political chaos through the social media; therefore, experts should play a role for remedy.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said the social media is leading to promotion of all activities in society.

Nico Carpentier said negative and positive activities are covered by the digital media. Youth use social media platforms to learn about culture, lifestyle and religion of different countries, he added.

Dr. Bushra, Dr Abida and Dr Qayyum thanked the VC and others for his support for the successful conduct of the conference. They said the PU would continue to play a role for improvement of journalism department.

