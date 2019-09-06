Special Assistant to Prime Minister visits residence of martyred Captain Roohullah

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media , Iftikhar Durrani here on Friday visited the house of martyred Captain Roohullah and expressed sympathies with the family members.

He was accompanied by Adviser to KP Chief Minister on education, Ziaullah Bangash.

He also offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Talking to media on the occasion, Iftikhar Durrani paid tributes to security forces for their sacrifices and said that the dream of establishing peace in the motherland was materialized owing to matchless sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies. He said that sacrifices of our valiant forces for the motherland would not go waste and always be remembered.