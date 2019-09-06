UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To Prime Minister Visits Residence Of Martyred Captain Roohullah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:58 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister visits residence of martyred Captain Roohullah

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media, Iftikhar Durrani here on Friday visited the house of martyred Captain Roohullah and expressed sympathies with the family members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media, Iftikhar Durrani here on Friday visited the house of martyred Captain Roohullah and expressed sympathies with the family members.

He was accompanied by Adviser to KP Chief Minister on education, Ziaullah Bangash.

He also offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Talking to media on the occasion, Iftikhar Durrani paid tributes to security forces for their sacrifices and said that the dream of establishing peace in the motherland was materialized owing to matchless sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies. He said that sacrifices of our valiant forces for the motherland would not go waste and always be remembered.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Family Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

24 minutes ago

Directorate of Sports KP employees express solidar ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visits ho ..

3 minutes ago

Family of Shaheed Captain Salman plants saplings i ..

3 minutes ago

DG, Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority vis ..

3 minutes ago

Sacrifices of Shuhada not to be wasted: Wajid Zia

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.