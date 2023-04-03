Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Javed Nayab Laghari aide visits Bachat Bazaar in Shaheed Benazirabad

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Javed Nayab Laghari on Monday paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Bachat Bazaar and issued directives to concerned officials for extending relief to the common man during the month of Ramzan

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Javed Nayab Laghari on Monday paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Bachat Bazaar and issued directives to concerned officials for extending relief to the common man during the month of Ramzan.

He instructed shopkeepers to display the price list at prominent sites and ensure that edible items are sold to the public at concessional rates.

He said that it was our effort to provide items of daily use to the public at discounted rates.

On the occasion, citizens thanked the Sindh Government and Special Assistant for providing relief to the public. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Shoaib Shah of Bureau of Supply, Syed ATif Zaidi of PPP, Rashid Chandio and others were present on the occasion.