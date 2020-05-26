UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant To Sindh CM Shares Eid Greetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar visited Soomro House at Tando Muhammad Khan and exchanged Eid greetings with party leader Khurram Karim Soomro.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also met with people and dignitaries of the city at Qamar House Tando Muhammad Khan and shared Eid greetings, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

On the occasion Qasim Naveed said, "We should celebrate Eid with simplicity and adopt a policy of distance in social contacts so that we can stay safe from coronavirus,".

Hes said Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous festival but this time Eid has come at a time when the whole world is affected with coronavirus and our nation is grieved over the sad incident of PIA plane.

Therefore, they celebrated this Eid by following simplicity and distance in social interactions.

He also met with Member Sindh Assembly Syed Ijaz Ali Shah and others at Bukhari House, Tando Muhammad Khan and shared Eid greetings with them.

