Special Assistant To The Chief Minister (SACM) Vows To Ensure Affordable Food Prices For People

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Price Control Salma Butt has emphasized that, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government is committed to ensuring affordable food prices for the common people

Chairing a meeting with a delegation from the Poultry Associations at the Price Control and Commodities Management Department on Monday, she shared that the distribution of the Ramadan Relief Package is currently underway.

During the meeting, the SACM urged the association representatives to ensure a reduction in chicken prices, not just at relief markets, but also in general markets.

Members of the Poultry Associations reassured her of their full cooperation in providing the necessary relief.

As part of the ongoing Ramadan Relief Package, chicken will be available at a discount of up to 22 rupees per kilogram at relief stalls throughout Punjab. The initiative will be implemented at model markets and relief stalls across all districts, ensuring the availability of affordable chicken for the public during Ramadan.

Salma Butt further reiterated that, under the Chief Minister's guidance, the government remains dedicated to keeping food prices within reach for the common citizen.

