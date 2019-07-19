Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan advises opposition to return looted wealth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that there was no possibility of any deal with the opposition facing corruption charges till they return the national wealth

Talking to private news channel, Dr Firdous said no compromise would be made on action against corruption and the across the board accountability process would be intensified further.

The SAPM emphasized that the government strongly believed in supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.� She said questions would be asked from the responsible about misappropriation, corruption and misuse of public office.

Dr Firdous said the entire nation was suffering from corruption done by leaders of the past governments .

Replying to a question, she said the government does not believe in any selected accountability process but will bring to justice all those who plundered the national exchequer.

"There will be no pick and choose policy but across-the-board accountability," she�assured.

Whenever the process of accountability starts against the looters and plunderers, the opposition makes hue and cry claiming that they were being victimized, she said, adding that no body would be allowed to hinder ongoing accountability process in the country.

She stated that all state institutions were working independently adding that the government fully believed on supremacy of law in the country.

She said the opposition was using "pressure tactics" to evade accountability for corruption.

To another question, she said protest against government is the democratic right of the opposition but it should be for masses interest and welfare.�Minister also made it clear that safeguarding interests of the masses was the govt's top most priority.�The special assistant said it was happening for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the plundered wealth was being retrieved.