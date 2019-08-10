UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Inaugurates Sports Facility Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurates Sports Facility Center

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday inaugurated Sports Facility Center (SFC) established by the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) here on its premises

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday inaugurated Sports Facility Center (SFC) established by the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) here on its premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous said equipped with the latest technology, the Sports Facilitation Center would be helpful in modernizing the sports goods industry of the country, particularly Sialkot.

PSGMEA Chairman Muhammad Arshad and leading business tycoons attended the ceremony.

