Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:28 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will administer oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of Sialkot Electronic Media Association on Sunday.
A special ceremony will be held at a local hotel here for the purpose.