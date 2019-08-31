(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will administer oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of Sialkot Electronic Media Association on Sunday.

A special ceremony will be held at a local hotel here for the purpose.